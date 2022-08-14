Free COVID test kits available to Michigan households

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced partnered with the Rockefeller Foundation to provide the kits.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced this week that 36,000 free COVID-19 test kits are being made available to all households in Michigan.

MDHHS says it has partnered with the Rockefeller Foundation to make the kits available.

Michigan residents can request the kits through the end of August.

Each kit contains 5 tests.

Before the announcement test kits were only available through the program in certain ZIP codes.

Click here if you are interested in ordering a kit or call 211 for help in ordering the tests.

MDHHS says they are still partnering with library systems in the state to provide free test kits as well. Click here it see a list of participating libraries.

The U.S. Postal Service is also delivering free test kits. Click here for more information.