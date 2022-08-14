x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Free COVID test kits available to Michigan households

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced partnered with the Rockefeller Foundation to provide the kits.
Credit: ink drop - stock.adobe.com
Close up of a person using coronavirus covid-19 rapid antigen home testing kit.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced this week that 36,000 free COVID-19 test kits are being made available to all households in Michigan.

MDHHS says it has partnered with the Rockefeller Foundation to make the kits available.

Michigan residents can request the kits through the end of August.

Each kit contains 5 tests.

Before the announcement test kits were only available through the program in certain ZIP codes.

Click here if you are interested in ordering a kit or call 211 for help in ordering the tests.

MDHHS says they are still partnering with library systems in the state to provide free test kits as well. Click here it see a list of participating libraries.

The U.S. Postal Service is also delivering free test kits. Click here for more information.

RELATED: FDA authorizes at-home test for COVID, flu and RSV

RELATED: If you're exposed to COVID, FDA now recommends 3 at-home tests

RELATED: Back-to-school with COVID-19 variants and monkeypox outbreaks

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

WATCH: White House to give daily updates on Biden health

Before You Leave, Check This Out