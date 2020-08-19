Four states remain on Ohio's travel advisory list

The recommendation is that people coming from Florida, Idaho, Mississippi, and Nevada self-quarantine for 14 days after coming to Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Last month, Governor Mike DeWine announced a travel advisory for people coming into Ohio from other states with testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19.

The recommendation is that people self-quarantine for 14 days after coming to Ohio from one of those states. The list is being updated weekly.

As of Wednesday, August 19, states at 15% or higher are Florida, Idaho, Mississippi, and Nevada.

DeWine says people should self-quarantine at home in or a hotel. This applies to visitors as well as people who live in Ohio returning from vacation or business travel.

The advisory applied to nine states just three weeks ago -- Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, South Carolina and Texas.

DeWine has said that that while the advisory isn't an order, it's recommended that it be followed.