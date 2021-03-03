Food distribution event set for this Thursday at Fostoria Elementary School

The Western Ohio Food Bank and First Call for Help Fostoria are prepared to serve around 500 households in need.

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Although the vaccine effort is well underway, and there may finally be an end to the pandemic in sight, food scarcity still impacting northwest Ohioans.

In 2020, First Call For Help Fostoria, along with the Western Ohio Food Bank held seven food distribution events for anyone with food insecurities.

In total, they distributed food to around 3,000 individuals from 1,900 different households.

Coordinator Libra Martin said many of the families relied on the free food to help make ends meet.

"I think we did as best as we could with the information that we had, and the information we were also receiving from individuals to try to help meet those needs. And that's one of the missions and goals at the United Way," Martin said.

The last food drive was back in Dec. due to scheduling conflicts in Jan. and the extreme winter weather that hit in Feb.

This month, however, the food drive is back with an event Thursday, March 4. It will take place at the Fostoria Elementary school and is scheduled to go from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Members of the Ohio National Guard, and volunteers from Pantry Plus of Seneca County, the Geary Family YMCA and Fostoria City Schools will once again hand out food.

Libra said, on average, these events have enough food on hand to serve about 500 households.

"We're still getting calls from individuals asking when we're going to have another food drive. So we know the food insecurity is still there. We know that some individuals are not back to work yet, we have other individuals who are back to work but are still trying to recuperate from being off for so long," Martin said.

Although the event begins at 11 a.m., residents are asked to start lining up for food around 10:15 a.m. to give volunteers time to set up.