TOLEDO, Ohio — Given recent school closures across northwest Ohio due to COVID-19, community partners in the region have come together to support school-age-children seeking food.



Connecting Kids to Meals (CKTM) is setting up 15 meal sites across Lucas County, and will distribute 12,000 weekend snack bags.

HOW TO ACCESS FOOD

As previously announced: Toledo Public Schools also will serving Grab and Go meals to students out of eight school-locations. Parents and guardians can reserve a meal at a school by calling or texting United Way 211. Additionally, if a parent is in closer proximity to a CKTM serving site, they can reserve a meal at one of those 15 locations.

If a parent or guardian cannot physically access one of the eight schools or one of the 15 CKTM sites, they will be given a private, “emergency” food number to call. At that number, they will leave a message and TPS representatives will coordinate home-food-delivery.



United Way of Greater Toledo will be hosting small volunteer events over the next three weeks to assemble the 12,000 weekend snack bags. You can sign up for a volunteer shift to pack a bag or volunteer at a CKTM serving site by visiting FeedToledoKids.org.



The cost of these bags total $42,000 for three weekends, and partners from City of Toledo, Fifth Third Bank, Mercy Health, NWO AFL-CIO, NWO Building & Construction Trades Council, ProMedica, Toledo Federation of Teachers, Toledo Refining Co. and United Way have stepped forward to cover these current, and future, meal costs.

