Flu cases way down as people take measures to keep COVID-19 at bay

So far this season there have only been 2 flu-related hospitalizations in Lucas Co. Most other NW Ohio counties have had none, according to the Ohio Dept. of Health.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With COVID-19 still at the top of most people’s minds, it's easy to forget we're also in the midst of flu season.

Currently, reported cases are significantly lower than usual.

"For the most part we have not seen any significant degree of influenza in our emergency departments or with hospitalized patients," said Dr. Brian Kaminski, ProMedica Vice President of Quality and Patient Safety.

Flu cases are low. But how low?

Dr. Kaminski and Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, with the Ohio State Medical Association, say right now the flu is almost nonexistent.

"Just look at our flu numbers last year. We were approaching 5,500 flu hospitalizations here in Ohio. This year we haven’t even hit 100,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.

According to the Ohio Department of Health website, through February 13, there have only been 2 flu-related hospitalizations in Lucas County this flu season. Wood County, Fulton, Erie, Putnam, Ottawa, Hancock, Henry and Huron Counties have had no flu-related hospitalizations.

Both doctors say people getting vaccinated for the flu played a big part in the low numbers of cases.

"This is just another reason to show how vaccines are effective and how they can help our health care facilities from becoming overwhelmed,” said Kaminski.

Masks and other measures people are taking to keep from getting and spreading COVID-19 are also playing a part.

"We've definitely learned some lessons along the way and we've generally accepted masking in our society when that was completely absent 12 months ago," said Kaminski.

Fortunately, most people have accepted the use of vaccines and masks and are doing their part to help ease what is typically a bad time for the flu.

Looking ahead, Kaminski says it is too early to tell what next flu season could be like.

"In a worst-case scenario we would have seen a significant flu season on top of COVID which would have been a horrific situation,” said Kaminski.