FINDLAY, Ohio — A Findlay clothing company has not only been raising funds for local businesses with their t-shirt sales. But, they've been helping people stay better protected during the pandemic as well.

Flag City Clothing, known for its regional t-shirts and custom designs for businesses, begun making cloth masks with a few different designs a couple of weeks ago.

Then, a flood of orders came in for local businesses who wanted their own logos printed on masks for their workers. Now, what started as a small side project during the coronavirus pandemic has become the primary focus of the business.

Owner Nick Moore says so far, they have made around 30,000 masks.

"I mean, I knew there would be a demand for them, but I didn't realize how much of a demand and how quickly people needed to get them. I think it was like a week, maybe a week ago or so is when it really got crazy," Moore said.

Currently, the printed masks are done by hand, but Flag City Clothing will soon receive equipment to mass-produce them.

They are also now offering blank masks for $7.

Flag City Clothing masks Businesses can custom order masks with their company logo

Along with multiple collaborations with other local businesses to raise funds for area non-profits, the new mask lines are not only keeping the lights on at the company but also fulfilling a huge need in the community.

"We're going to keep doing things that will help the community, and at the end of the day it also helps us stay in business as well," Moore said.

And if you order a blank mask from Findlay City Clothing, you can pick it up through their curbside delivery service until June 1.

Flag City Clothing is also offering a bundle deal with Findlay Brewing company featuring a limited supply Tshirt, pint glass. a $10 gift card to FBC. With every purchase, the companies will donate a mask to the Findlay City Mission