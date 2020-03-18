HURON COUNTY, Ohio — Huron County Public Health, along with Huron County hospitals and public officials, are reporting the first "presumptive positive" COVID-19 test in the county.

A "presumptive positive" case refers to individuals with at least one respiratory specimen that tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 at a state or local laboratory, according to HCPH.

The patient is a male in his late 70s who is currently hospitalized.

Health officials say the case has not traveled outside of Ohio and the patient had no known exposure to his virus.

HCPH Health Commissioner Tim Hollinger says they will continue to monitor cases of COVID-19 in the community and share necessary information to protect the public while also keeping the privacy of the patients.

They are also working to identify and notify close contacts who may have been exposed to positive COVID-19 cases.

The commissioner also emphasizes the importance of every day preventative measures that will reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community, like:

• Adhere to governmental restrictions for mass gatherings and shutdowns of public places in order to reduce potential exposures to COVID-19.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcoholbased hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

• Avoid contact with sick people.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces – doorknobs, light switches, keyboards etc.

• And most importantly, stay home when you are sick. “

HCPH says as seen in other areas of the United States experiencing community spread, additional cases are expected to arise in Huron County, and it is a matter of time before COVID-19 will be in all communities across Ohio.

By following the recommendations of Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio residents can limit exposure to the virus and reduce the number of those who get sick.

Anyone with COVID-19 questions can call the Ohio Department of Health Call Center at 1-833-427-5634 seven days a week, open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

