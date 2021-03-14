Hundreds come back to First Church of God vaccine clinic for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Over 200 Lucas County residents got their second shots at the First Church of Gods vaccine clinic on Sunday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A few weeks ago, the First Church of God held a vaccination event with the intention of getting more people of color vaccinated.

On Sunday, the church welcomed back a large group to get their second dose of the vaccine.

"So far, so good. I expect nothing but the best," said Corliss Townsend, who got the second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Over 200 Lucas County residents were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus at the church's vaccine clinic.

Church administrator, Juanita Greene says it's important to have sites like this one to make it convenient for their community.

"The one thing that I am so proud of is that we're able to be right in the center of it. To make sure that we're available," said Greene.

The church had two different vaccine groups. One for the second shot of Moderna in the morning and the other for the second shot of Pfizer in the afternoon.

Those who were recently vaccinated say they're looking forward to spending time with loved ones and friends again.

"To hug my grandchildren when they come to town and I get a chance to hug the rest of my children and grandchildren who live here," said Corliss Townsend.

"People my age, when you get up to a certain point, you couldn't really hang out with nobody because you don't know where they've been with other people," said Leon Flanagan, who got his second shot.

Both say they think Ohio is on the way to getting 'close to normal' again and urge everyone to get the vaccine when it's their time.

The church administrator says the church was proud to partner with local health agencies and groups to provide a place for the community and people of color to get vaccinated.