SANDUSKY, Ohio — Seven employees of a mental health and addiction treatment center in Sandusky have been diagnosed with coronavirus according to a press release from Erie County Health Dept. and Firelands Regional Health System officials.

All seven employees at Firelands Counseling and Recovery on Hayes Ave. in Sandusky received laboratory-confirmed positive results for COVID-19.

The center provides outpatient and inpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment for individuals across northern Ohio.

At this time, no patients at Firelands Counseling and Recovery have tested positive for coronavirus.

Patients who have been to the center after April 4 are asked to call their case manager or the Mental Health and Chemical Dependency Hotline at 1-800- 826-1306 for more information

All employees at and patients of the center have been notified of the risk of possible exposure.

In addition, an investigation is being conducted to identify close contacts of the infected employees in order to contact them and advise them on their need to quarantine and monitor symptoms.

These include members of the same household or others who have spent an extended period of time with an infected individual.

The Hayes Ave. facility is being extensively cleaned according to the press release, and will re-open on Monday April 20.

Anyone who enters the building, including patients who have an appointment will be required to wear a mask or face covering.