GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Those who do not comply with the governor's stay at home order could face 90 days in jail or a $500 fine for each violation.

The order, which went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, suspends "in-person operations that are not necessary to sustain or protect life." Michigan residents are directed to stay in at home unless they are a part of an essential workforce, spending time outside or performing tasks that are necessary like going to the grocery store or the hospital.

RELATED: Michigan's stay at home order: What am I allowed to do?

This extends to banning all public and private gatherings of any number of people who are not a part of the same household.

If anyone does leave their house for essential functions, they are asked to adhere to social distancing measures including remaining six feet apart from each other.

On Tuesday evening, local law enforcement agencies encouraged the public to contact the Michigan Attorney General's office with most concerns of noncompliance.

However, the AG's office said it's hotline was overwhelmed to the point of a standstill, and asked that people call their local law enforcement agencies with noncompliance issues.

"The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection team is designed to protect consumers from unfair, deceptive and fraudulent business practices," read a press release from the AG's office. "This team has received thousands of complaints but at this time its main focus is cracking down on price-gouging and scams related to COVID-19."

Grand Rapids Police Department said they would do their best to address "most egregious instances of noncompliance" but that the department doesn't have the capacity to answer all other calls to the dispatch center.

"We are urging citizens to use restraint when calling in complaints. We will do our best to address the most egregious instances of non-compliance (i.e. large house parties, open restaurants or mass gatherings)," GRPD said in a statement Wednesday morning. "We simply do not have the capacity to answer all the other calls that come into our dispatch center, while still maintaining service for true emergencies and other police related services."

Click here to visit the state's FAQ on the stay at home order.

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

More coronavirus stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:



►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.