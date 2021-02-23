Findlay High school to host vaccine clinic for all Hancock County school staff

Roughly 1,300 people will get their first vaccine shot on Saturday, February 27.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — Hancock County will be one of the last in our region to vaccinate school staff.

On Saturday, February 27, Findlay High School will host a large-scale vaccination clinic, not only for its staff members but for all 1,300 school workers in Hancock County.

The clinic will run from 8 a.m. - 5 pm.

The centralized location and the large, open layout was the perfect site to host so many people while also being able to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions.

"We do have a large enough building where no one will cross paths. So, when we provided Meijer with the layout of the building and facilities, they thought it would be a perfect setup," Findlay City Schools Superintendent Troy Roth said.

Roth said just over 70%of Findlay City Schools staff are willing to receive the vaccine.

The expectation is once those staff members receive their second dose of the vaccine, the entire district will be able to finally offer full-time, five days per week, in-person education for the last nine weeks of the school year.

The hope is to not just to finish the year strong, but to build momentum to carry into the next school year.

"I think this will prepare our students, and we've been saying all along, we believe the majority of our students learn better face to face. And the more we can put those kids in front of teachers, the more comfortable we are providing the education to our students that they need to succeed," Roth said.

A second mass vaccination event for the second dose of the vaccine will also be held at Findlay High School on March 20.