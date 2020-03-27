FINDLAY, Ohio — A local clothing company is using the current coronavirus quarantine to not only lighten the mood a bit, but they are also helping out other local businesses while they're at it.

Flag City Clothing in Findlay has launched a new "Quarantine Collection" online.

The three shirts are meant to help people mark the memories they will have of this worldwide event.

Shirt designers were worried people may be offended by the shirts at first, but the response was quiet the opposite.

"Their first response was, 'this completely brightened my day.' And it made me feel really good about that I'm able to have some joy in the time of this craziness and difficulty," said Trey Hoy, retail manager for Flag City Clothing.

Also, since last week, Flag City Clothing has been selling "Findlay has Heart" shirts as well.

On the purchase screen, customers can choose one of more than 70 Findlay area small business who will receive $10 of the purchase price.

It's an initiative of one local business helping others, but it also gives the customers a chance to help out their favorite shop while staying at home.

"It's even more awesome for the buyer because we know that this is a very difficult time financially, but they're still able to spend that $24 for the T-shirt and still find a way to give back even though our economy is in a questionable state right now," said Trey.

All of the shirts are available to purchase right now. But because of the standing 'stay at home' order no one at Flag City Clothing will be able to get to their facilities to print and ship out the shirts until April 7.

