FINDLAY, Ohio — The city of Findlay's Fire Department has found a way to connect with their community, even though everyone is stuck at home.

With the stay at home mandate now in place, the Findlay Fire Department has begun a weekly community connection video series.

For this first week, Fire Chief Josh Eberle has offered all the local kids a fire truck coloring page print out to let the kids' creativity loose.

They also offered to mail kids a page if they don't have access to a printer.

In addition, they will choose a winner from submissions sent to the fire department Facebook page on Thursday. The fire department is offering either a prize package left by their door or possibly a fire truck visit to the neighborhood to roll by the winners home.

The connection videos offer a new form of online interactivity with the department since local kids won't be able to visit the fire stations for the foreseeable future.

"And we knew that the kids would be disappointed, because it is something that they look forward to. So that's why we started exploring different ideas on how to keep that interaction. And kind of the way we said it was we wanted to bring the fun into their homes, because they usually have a lot of fun in the fire stations," said Eberle.

Those interested in entering for the contest still have a few days to submit their coloring work, but you must be a resident of Findlay to be eligible for the prize.

RELATED: There are plenty of online educational resources for parents to use while kids are home

RELATED: Girl Scout troops looking to team up with local businesses to sell remaining cookies

RELATED: Toledo man using 3-D printers to make face shields for doctors and nurses