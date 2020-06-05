FINDLAY, Ohio — It's been months since they've all been together.

So, Findlay City Schools wanted to make sure everyone saw how much the district cared for their students and faculty.

Last week, staff members of Findlay City Schools went around town and made sure every home of graduating seniors had a sign planted in their front yards.

Superintendent Ed Kurt says this group of seniors has had so much taken away from their senior year that it was important to honor them.

"We have an outstanding senior class and some leaders in that class. They've just been a great class going through Findlay City Schools and we just wanted to honor them with placing some signs in their yards," Kurt said.

Then, earlier this week, another set of signs were planted throughout the town.

This time, it was hundreds of signs celebrating the teachers of the district.

A small act, but one that not only helps teachers and students know they are cared for by the district but by the whole community as well.

"We just keep plugging away, and you asked about doing all of the different things. And I'm also so proud of our educators thinking outside of the box and all of the various ways that we are communicating with our teachers and communicating with one another," Kurt said.

Findlay City Schools is currently working out all of the details to hold a virtual graduation day on May 23.

