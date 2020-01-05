FINDLAY, Ohio — With the state slowly reopening businesses, Findlay leaders have laid out their plan for local churches to start holding in-person services again.

For two months now, church congregations have had to rely on digital streams for their weekly services. But, many church-goers miss the face-to-face interaction with fellow church members.

On Thursday, Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn announced she is clearing churches to resume church activities with strict health guidelines, specifically keeping older and at-risk individuals out of the church building among others.

"Not having communal food, or drinking from the drinking fountains available, limiting capacity to 50% of fire code, recommending social distancing, making sure people are wearing face coverings, having hand sanitizer stations throughout the building," Muryn said of the new guidelines.

Some church congregations are still too large to begin meeting in person again, but mayor Muryn recognized that smaller congregations cold be hurting financially during the lockdown.

Muryn said she is very happy with how the church community has responded to these restrictions over the last two months and believes they will continue to put health and safety first.

"Recognizing this is an unprecedented situation, and we're all trying to do our best. And we want to keep each other safe while also making the decisions that we need to ensure that our communities continue to move forward," Muryn said.

Muryn released a letter to leaders of faith on Thursday, expressing her gratitude for their creativity and willingness to cooperate. That letter can be read here.

Muryn's recommendation states that church gatherings begin on May 17 and stand until further notice.

RELATED: Findlay Police warning community of coronavirus scam

RELATED: Findlay to resume church activities on May 17