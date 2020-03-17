FINDLAY, Ohio — St. Paddy's Day is supposed to be a busy time inside of bars and restaurants. But a Findlay brewery was still trying to get their beer out to their customers Tuesday.

A taproom that was planned on being packed on this St. Patrick's Day sat empty. The fallout of the statewide dine-in restaurant and bar closures have forced places like the Findlay Brewing Company to adapt quickly.

Now, the brewery is still offering their full menu and every locally-brewed beer to their patrons.

The difference is customers have to order via phone and pick up their order in the taproom.

Though some staffing changes had to be made, the hope is enough businesses continue to operate in order to keep the brewery working through the national emergency.

"You know, it's a lot of the businesses downtown that are coming in for lunch, so now that a lot of these offices are working from home, it makes things a little bit different too. So, we're just hoping that people think about takeout for their lunches throughout these times and then keep our dinner as well," Findlay City Brewery Company taproom manager Sarah Foltz said.

The Findlay Brewing Company will be offering takeout and curbside delivery service Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

