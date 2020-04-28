FINDLAY, Ohio — It's become a popular tradition to get out of the house in Findlay and enjoy some art in person.

Findlay's Art Walk has been an annual tradition for the Flag City residents to enjoy on the first Fridays of May and November.

Now with the coronavirus stay-at-home order still in place, you can enjoy this year's Findlay Art Walk from your home online.

"You can still go visit your favorite artists, you can still visit the Findlay Art League, you can still see inside of the Jones Building. It's just going to be on your computer screen or you phone or however it is you're going to be watching," said Danielle Wilkin, the community relations and development manager for Visit Findlay.

This Friday, artists will be hosting demonstrations and tours of their home studios online, while local musicians will be hosting live sets throughout the evening to be streamed on Facebook.

Community artists are invited to share photos of work completed before and during quarantine, while students are asked to share their at-home art class masterpieces as well.

Downtown shops will still participate in hosting online sales and live streamed shows.

"For us, it's important just to keep a bit of normalcy. You know, life is going on, we're adapting in this new ,for now ,normal. This isn't going to be forever, so we're really hopeful to have a normal Art Walk in November. And I promise you, it will be bigger and better than ever," said Wilkin

A full list of events can be found here.

Findlay's Spring digital art walk will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Friday.

