AUBURN HILLS, Mich — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced Monday it is producing 1 million face masks per month and donating them to police, EMT personnel, firefighters and health care workers.

The company said production capacity is being installed this week and the company will start manufacturing face masks in the coming weeks with initial distribution across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“Protecting our first responders and health care workers has never been more important. In addition to the support we are giving to increase the production of ventilators, we canvassed our contacts across the healthcare industry and it was very clear that there is an urgent and critical need for face masks," FCA CEO Mike Manley said. "We’ve marshalled the resources of the FCA Group to focus immediately on installing production capacity for making masks and supporting those most in need on the front line of this pandemic.”

FCA said it will be working through national, regional and city authorities to ensure that the donated face masks are being directed to the people and facilities in the most immediate need.

