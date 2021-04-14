FEMA offering reimbursement of funeral expenses for COVID-19 deaths

The agency will provide up to $9,000 per funeral through the program.

OHIO, USA — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is now offering money to help with funeral expenses for deaths linked to COVID-19.

The deceased's death certificate needs to show they died from COVID-19 or likely died from complications due to the virus.

The agency can provide up to $9,000 per funeral.

John Castillo from Castillo Funeral Home says it's based on the funeral cost itself.

"Since it's a reimbursement plan, they're going off of what families have chosen, whether it have been a cremation or whether it had been a burial. Burials cost a little bit more than cremation, so I'm sure that's where it's going to determine that," said Castillo.