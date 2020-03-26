TOLEDO, Ohio — Right now, there's a lot of uncertainty for restaurant owners and employees in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, there's one Springfield Township family that's planning to open shop as everything develops.

"We've had people ask if we're crazy and I'm like a little bit. We're you know, we're gonna do what we gotta do you know," said Lee Nuhfer who owns the new PizzAroma at the intersection of Holland Sylvania and Angola.

Lee and his wife Angela Nuhfer admit it's kept them at the edge of their seat as Gov. Mike DeWine issued orders to close bars and restaurants to in-house patrons.

"We can't afford to shut down. This is our life, this is all we have. This is what we do for a living everyday. You know some people have jobs and they might have lost and they have to go elsewhere but we don't have that at all. We have this and we've got all our money invested into this place," Lee Nuhfer said.

The Nuhfers already own a PizzAroma in Maumee.

They say they're just grateful most of their business thrives on deliveries and carry-outs, which has kept customers ordering.

"This is probably been the busiest week for us in 8 years, that's how much support people are wanting to do. We were scared, and we were scared because some people may be scared to eat, get delivery to go out," Angela Nuhfer said.

They say most of that business is from the Maumee location.

But while they host their soft opening this week at the location on Holland Sylvania road, the family is expecting the same turn out come Monday, March 30.

As for other restaurants struggling right now, they're asking you to support them too.

"If you go in there and take some cash flow in there now, and give these people some, something to look forward to, they'll reopen. We don't know yet, this is all new to everybody, we don't know. All I know is that we got to keep trying to do what we can do and if they say to close everything down, then we'll deal with that when that comes," the Nuphers said.

The Nuphers are also wanting to give back to the community by taking up donations and goods for the nurses and staff at St. Luke's Hospital.

They will be collecting those items at their Maumee location on Thursday to deliver them by Friday.

