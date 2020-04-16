HOLLAND, Ohio — Across the country, nursing homes have been hit especially hard by coronavirus.

Out of 50 states, CBS News was able to get complete data from only 19 on the rate of infection and death at these facilities. Officials from these states confirmed that more than 35,000 seniors and staff have tested positive for the virus, and more than 5,700 have died.

In Lucas County, there are nearly 600 positive cases. There are at least 107 COVID-19 confirmed cases among 30 Lucas County nursing homes, according to the Lucas County Health Department. The case could be a staffer or a resident.

The number for deaths have not yet been released.

"It's worrying me that I may not be able to see my mother again," said Russell Carter of Toledo.

His 86-year-old mother tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday evening at Spring Meadows, a Villa Center, a long-term care facility in Holland.

According to their media relations department, the facility has 78 residents in the center and 91 staff members.

The Ohio Department of Health counts current and past cases at long-term care facilities on a weekly basis.

As of April 15, there were three confirmed positive COVID-19 test results reported at Spring Meadows.

Media relations said those three residents remain in the hospital.

Specifically, on April 5 and 6, the center received confirmation from the hospital that three residents who had previously transferred to the hospital on March 31, April 3 and April 5, tested COVID-19 positive. On April 7, Spring Meadows notified the family members of its residents of this information via letter, as well as informing staff and residents in the center.

In a statement they added in part:"...Vital signs of residents are taken on each shift and they're monitored for symptoms. If a resident shows symptoms, they would be masked. Droplet and contact precautions would be implemented until a testing is completed and a specific diagnosis is determined..."

"She's doing OK but she's a little weak," Carter said. "She's in better health than I am. I have high blood pressure, she has nothing. She has nothing wrong with her. That's the only positive thing that I'm getting out of this cause she was not ailments. No diabetes no health ailments. Just her age."

On April 14, the University of Toledo Medical Center provided 25 test kits to Spring Meadows. Spring Meadows staff completed the swabs on those residents under evaluation, and the University of Toledo is processing the test results.

Full statement from Spring Meadows regarding the health and safety of its residents and staff:

To promote the protection of residents and staff, Spring Meadows, a Villa Center is sufficiently stocked with all required PPE, including gowns, shoe covers, masks (both surgical and N-95), head/hair covers, gloves and face shields. While supplies are monitored at all times, the surveillance around the adequate supply of PPE is heightened due to the pandemic, with facility leadership monitoring these items daily to ensure that they are appropriately stocked and available to staff. Currently, all staff in the center is wearing a mask, and where required based on resident status, full PPE is worn by direct care providers.

Residents in the center are monitored for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19. Vital signs are taken on each shift, and staff monitor residents for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or any significant change in condition. For any resident with a new onset of symptoms, fever or any potential signs of COVID-19 exposure, the resident would be masked. Droplet and contact precautions would be implemented until a testing is completed and a specific diagnosis is determined. Staff would conduct a complete physical exam of the resident, documenting vital signs and completing a respiratory assessment. Staff would also consult with the resident’s physician, implement any orders given by the physician, conduct diagnostic testing, and obtain a chest x-ray. Updates would be provided to the resident’s physician and representative, and staff would maintain contact and droplet precautions, as well as following all physician’s orders for care and treatment.

