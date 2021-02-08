Fairgoers weigh in on rise of delta variant in Wood County

"I don't think COVID's fake, I just think it's hyped up and I would rather take the risk of getting it and, I don't know, that's just how I feel," said Escobar.



Deon Delong of Connecticut is a vendor at the Wood County Fair. He said he's not too concerned because he has a good immune system, however, he's still going to be careful about what he touches.



"I feel pretty safe myself and I think a majority of people should have that in the back of their head that is picking back up and if they do want to mask up they could, but it's great to have an option," said Delong.



Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said until we can knock down the number of infections inside our communities, and not just Lucas County, COVID-19 is going to have the ability to mutate, creating an even bigger concern.



"We're seeing more severe symptoms, now it's affecting younger individuals; so now each time we have a variant, we could potentially have another issue that we would have to deal with," said Zgodzinski.



The Wood County Fair said it expects more than 100,000 people to attend over its eight days.