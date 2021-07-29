Experts describe Delta variant symptoms and importance of testing

The CDC data says over 80% of cases of COVID-19 are the Delta variant.

Whether you are vaccinated or not, the Delta variant is spreading through the country. But how do you know if you have it?

The CDC data says over 80% of current cases of COVID-19 are the Delta variant. Dr. Gastaldo, an infectious disease expert, says there isn't a lot of research from the U.S. about the big differences, in terms of symptoms, but research overseas shows the top three symptoms for the Delta variant may look a little different.

“Headache, runny nose, and a sore throat, more like an upper respiratory tract infection and fewer symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath, and a change of taste and smell,” said Dr. Gastaldo, OhioHealth.

The CDC says you should look for the following symptoms:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Dr. Mysheika Roberts, the Health Commissioner for the City of Columbus, says vaccinated individuals might miss or even dismiss indicators.

“They're presenting with mild symptoms, like a cold or allergies, that someone could easily dismiss because they've been vaccinated, but that can be the sign of a breakthrough case,” said Dr. Roberts.

She says we are now starting to see what COVID-19 can look like in vaccinated people because the Delta variant is causing breakthrough cases.

“If you're vaccinated and you have any symptoms for more than 24 hours that you can't justify it with ‘this is exactly how my allergies are during this time of year,’ you should go get tested for COVID-19,” said Dr. Roberts.

Dr. Eric Adkins, from the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center still says vaccination is the best protection from hospitalization and death.

“Majority of the patients that we're seeing that are turning out to be COVID positive are the ones that are not yet vaccinated,” said Dr. Adkins.

If you are vaccinated and test positive for COVID-19, Dr. Roberts says you should quarantine for at least 10 days from the start of your symptoms.