Expert offers tips on dealing with 'maskne'

ProMedica Medical Esthetician Lisa Titkemeier says lots of people have been breaking out due to wearing masks for much of the day.

Wearing a mask everywhere you go might be starting to irritate the skin on your face.

And if you've been breaking out more than normal in the area the mask touches your skin, you're not alone.

Skin experts say many people are coming to them complaining about getting acne or other marks around their mouth.

The phenomenon even has a name… maskne, and it’s nothing new. Maskne sometimes afflicts athletes like football and hockey players who where a helmet in games and practice.

The clinical term for "maskne" is acne mechanica.

According to the Drs. at the Cleveland Clinic, the warm moist air that is trapped under your mask when you breathe or talk is an ideal setting for yeast, bacteria and other organisms to grow.

These conditions as well as friction created from the mask can help to promote acne.

There are a few things you can do to help, however.

First make sure you wash your face before and after wearing your mask.

It's also important to make sure your mask fits properly. If a mask is too tight you are more likely to break out.

Additionally, wear a mask made out of a non-abrasive mask material might help; a soft cotton or even a jersey fit type mask.

How you wash the mask also matters.

"Don't clean them with your laundry detergent. Our skin doesn't touch our clothes very often, our faces I mean. And it can be a huge irritant to the skin, it can cause a rash it can cause the breakout. I would honestly recommend just using Dawn dish soap or a gentle cleaners and doing it by hand,” said ProMedica Medical Esthetician Lisa Titkemeier.