Have you ever heard someone say, ‘ever since I got COVID I can’t smell or taste anything’?

“Long COVID” has become a common experience for those who have gotten COVID-19. It occurs when mild symptoms last well after you are no longer sick.

TOLEDO, Ohio — For some people, coronavirus can cause symptoms that last weeks or months after the infection has gone.

This is sometimes called post-COVID-19 syndrome or "long COVID."

How long it takes to recover from COVID-19 is different for everybody. Many people feel better in a few days or weeks and most will make a full recovery within 12 weeks. But for others, symptoms can last longer.

The chances of having long-term symptoms do not seem to be linked to how ill a patient initially gets with COVID-19.

People who have mild symptoms at first can still have long-term problems.

Lots of symptoms can persist long after a COVID-19 infection, including chest pain and fatigue, just to name a couple.

Medical experts still are trying to figure out exactly why some patients are suffering from long COVID.