Have you ever heard someone say, ‘ever since I got COVID I can’t smell or taste anything’?

TOLEDO, Ohio — For some people, coronavirus can cause symptoms that last weeks or months after the infection has gone.
This is sometimes called post-COVID-19 syndrome or "long COVID."
How long it takes to recover from COVID-19 is different for everybody. Many people feel better in a few days or weeks and most will make a full recovery within 12 weeks. But for others, symptoms can last longer.
The chances of having long-term symptoms do not seem to be linked to how ill a patient initially gets with COVID-19.
People who have mild symptoms at first can still have long-term problems.
Lots of symptoms can persist long after a COVID-19 infection, including chest pain and fatigue, just to name a couple.
Medical experts still are trying to figure out exactly why some patients are suffering from long COVID.
"We don’t understand exactly what causes this," Dr. James Tita, chief clinical officer at Mercy Health. "There’s some kind of speculation that is related to ongoing inflammation in the nervous system related to COVID-19, there have been some studies that demonstrated viral particles in the nervous system in the patients who have long COVID syndrome but we don’t know if there’s a cause and effect."
If the symptoms are having a big impact on a patient's life, they may be referred to a specialist, but medical experts encourage taking time to heal time as the best thing a long COVID patient can do.