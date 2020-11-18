Ohioans reactions to curfew range from agreement to concern

While some believe it's the chance to get COVID-19 cases under control, others are skeptical that the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will do anything.

TOLEDO, Ohio — When the governor announces big changes like a curfew, people head to the store to stock up on essentials - and they're not shy about sharing their opinions.

"I look at it like you should just take care of yourself, be prepared, eat healthy. Basically be smart, live smart," Joe Flores said. "This curfew is ridiculous. it's just a way for them to keep their thumb on us."

Flores isn't convinced the next three weeks will help contain the spread of the virus.

There are concerns about people's jobs and businesses.

"After this three weeks, I would like for people to see that it's our actions that keep putting us in this situation," Tameaka Gray El said.

Gray El is a nurse practitioner. She's seen the effects of this pandemic firsthand.

She says if Ohioans had listened to mask orders earlier, we wouldn't be here right now.

"It's not some random force of nature, it's not the government saying it, it's literally our actions," Gray El said.

"It's a pain in the butt to have these thing on, but you've got to have them on," Sean Willingham says, while wearing his "Baby Yoda"-themed face mask.

Willingham lives in Ohio and works in Michigan, where Governor Gretchen Whitmer just announced another lockdown.

He believes Gov. DeWine could be more strict to try and curb cases and hopes people will wear just wear their masks.

It isn't lost on anyone how tough this year has been on kids.

"My daughter is in second grade and social interaction at this time in her life is extremely important," Heather Hagans said.

Heather Hagans just wants her daughter to go back to safely making memories in school.

"This is where you learn your social skills, this is where you find your best friend. 'We've been best friends since second grade!' - that's when this happens," Hagans said.