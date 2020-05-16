SANDUSKY, Ohio — Eight residents at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Veterans Services (ODVS), and dozens more are awaiting results of testing.

According to ODVS, the eight residents have been moved to the facilities Enhanced Care Unit (ECU).

After four residents were confirmed to be positive on Thursday the home decided to test an additional 78 residents which so far have yielded four more positive cases.

Most of the results are now pending.

The eight positive cases are receiving round the clock care according to ODVS.

Through Friday evening, the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky had 85 residents who were tested, 76 of those have pending results, with eight positives and one negative. The facility had 18 residents in the ECU and 113 in quarantine.

The Ohio Veterans Home provides care for veterans and special care for those with Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia.

