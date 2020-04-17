COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Ohio Department of Health Director, Dr. Amy Acton, as recipient of the 2020 "Spirit of Columbus" award during his Friday press conference.

The award is named for the plane pilot Jerrie Mock used in her history-making solo flight around the world. On April 17, 1964 Mock, a Columbus resident, ended her flight by landing the "Spirit of Columbus" at Port Columbus Airport.

The "Spirit of Columbus" award was established by the Columbus Foundation in 2013.

DeWine credited Acton's "extraordinary compassion, commitment and courage during the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Acton thanked the Columbus Foundation for the honor during Friday's presser.

"I'm just living my life and sometimes these things just happen," she said.

Acton later referred to the "Columbus way" and how it has become a statewide achievement of perseverance during the coronavirus crisis.

"It's people: all the individual citizens that can move mountains. We all have something to give," she said.

Acton has been at DeWine's side during his daily briefings, providing regular updates on statistics and medical advice during the COVID-19 outbreak.

