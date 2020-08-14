Doctors report inflammation of the heart in severe cases of COVID-19

Dr. Dingding Xiong, with Mercy Health Children's Hospital, says your heart can go into shock and you shouldn't over exert yourself when recovering from COVID-19.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Severe cases of COVID-19 can cause an inflammation of the heart muscle, according to doctors.

This inflammation is also known as myocarditis, commonly caused by viral or bacterial infections. It is a medical condition that can cause extensive damage to the heart and in some instances result in sudden death.

Local health experts say that this is something to be aware of if you are an athlete or if you enjoy working out.

Dr. Dingding Xiong, a pediatric cardiologist with Mercy Health Children's Hospital, says that coronavirus may weaken the heart in severe cases.

"If it's severe, that will cause heart failure. Heart failure can cause damage to your heart function. Then, your heart cannot pump enough of blood out. That decreases your blood perfusion in your body. It's why someone will get shock," explained Dr. Xiong.

Dr. Xiong adds that most patients can fully recover from inflammation of the heart.