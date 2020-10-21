Toledo doctors start preparing for colder weather as it overlaps with pandemic

We are beginning to see more cases pop up in Lucas County, so here's what you need to be vigilant about.

TOLEDO, Ohio — COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise in Lucas County as temperatures begin to fall. Meanwhile, Hospital systems are preparing for a busy winter.

Lucas County has been lowered to a red level alert for the spread of coronavirus. As it gets colder and people begin to head indoors for activities, doctors say it's vital we take a renewed interest in COVID-19 safety.

"We have seen a bit of an uptick in our hospital system, it hasn't been anywhere near the initial surge we saw in June, but we don't know where this is going," ProMedica Vice President of Quality and Safety Dr. Brian Kaminski said.

Doctor Joel Kammeyer is with the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Toledo Medical Center and says while the fatigue from social distancing and mask-wearing is understandable, wearing face coverings during winter is going to help us more safely power through the flu season.

"We've come this far and I think it's incumbent on all of us to realize it's is a long-term fight, we have to get through this winter and if we do that, by that time I'm far more optimistic that a vaccine should be on the way," Kammeyer said.

Kaminski says ProMedica is more prepared if another surge happens. The hospital has managed patients better, learned how to preserve PPE and trained staff on treatment protocols, also opting to move away from having one major coronavirus facility.

"We do have individual COVID wings or COVID units in our hospitals, but we no longer have a COVID hospital," Kaminski said.

While we don't know whether COVID-19 cases will continue to increase, Kaminski says hospitals are usually already busy in winter.

"We generally see an increase in patients in the hospital in the fall and winter months and it's generally a stress point, so if you add on additional COVID patients, and potentially a surge of COVID patients, that does concern us," Kaminski said.

Both doctors say the best way you can help is to mask up, keep social distancing and practice good hygiene.