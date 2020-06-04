KIDRON, Ohio — As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout Ohio, we've been reminding you how important it is to wash your hands regularly, and properly.

Now, a local doctor is offering his friendly reminder to drivers down Sommers and Baumgartner Roads in Kidron.

Dr. Patrick Dunster is head of the Emergency Room at Barnesville Hospital. He used inspiration from old Burma Shave roadside ads as inspiration for his message to locals.

As you drive down the road the message reads:

"Roses are red.

Violets are blue.

If you wash your hands,

No virus for you!"

Followed by a quote from Winston Churchill "Stay strong and carry on."

Local Doctor leaves rhyming hand washing reminder on road in Kidron A reminder to wash your hands during the coronavirus outbreak. Left by a doctor in Kidron, Ohio. A reminder to wash your hands during the coronavirus outbreak. Left by a doctor in Kidron, Ohio. A reminder to wash your hands during the coronavirus outbreak. Left by a doctor in Kidron, Ohio. A reminder to wash your hands during the coronavirus outbreak. Left by a doctor in Kidron, Ohio. A reminder to wash your hands during the coronavirus outbreak. Left by a doctor in Kidron, Ohio. A reminder to wash your hands during the coronavirus outbreak. Left by a doctor in Kidron, Ohio. A reminder to wash your hands during the coronavirus outbreak. Left by a doctor in Kidron, Ohio. A reminder to wash your hands during the coronavirus outbreak. Left by a doctor in Kidron, Ohio. A reminder to wash your hands during the coronavirus outbreak. Left by a doctor in Kidron, Ohio.

RELATED: VERIFY: Can you contract COVID-19 from an automatic hand dryer?

RELATED: 'Baby Shark' released a song about handwashing and it will be stuck in your head forever

RELATED: VERIFY: No suggestion coronavirus transmits via food, but practice good hygiene anyway

RELATED: Handwashing takes forefront as coronavirus concerns grow, but are you doing it correctly?

RELATED: Teacher's moldy bread experiment shows importance of washing hands

RELATED: #3Heroes: In times of isolation, a Lorain County kindergarten teacher vows to stay more connected than ever before

RELATED: British Open canceled until 2021 as golf schedule reworked

RELATED: United States 'wasted' months before preparing for virus pandemic, former HHS secretary says

RELATED: Cuyahoga County health officials provide coronavirus updates

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: 3 in 4 hospitals facing COVID-19 as peak approaches

RELATED: Here's how coronavirus cases have grown in Ohio each day: Timeline

RELATED: Coronavirus & Ohio: The latest number of confirmed cases