Disney says face masks now optional for vaccinated visitors at U.S. theme parks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting this week, Disney is ditching its mask requirements for fully-vaccinated visitors at its Florida and California theme parks.

The company announced that face coverings will be optional for fully-vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations, with one exception.

Face masks still will be needed for visitors ages 2 and older on enclosed transportation, such as the resort's monorail, buses and the resort's sky gondola.

The change in mask policy takes effect starting Thursday.

After the new guidelines go into effect, unvaccinated visitors still will need to continue wearing masks in all indoor locations, according to Disney.

Disney cited "recent trends and regulatory guidance" in easing its pandemic-related rules. Disney does not require proof of vaccination to get into its parks.

"We expect guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters," the company stated on its Disney World website.

Disneyland in California announced similar steps, in line with new California guidance that had the state lifting its mask requirement for the fully vaccinated inside businesses as of Wednesday.