Dexter's Bar in Maumee cited for violating coronavirus health orders

The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission and the bar may lose its liquor permits.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Ohio Investigative Unit agents visited one Maumee and three other Ohio bars and cited them for violating Ohio Department of Health's orders to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Dexter's Bar in Maumee was cited for after-hours sale and improper conduct. Agents said staff served beer to one patron at 10:50 p.m. while there were several other patrons inside consuming alcoholic beverages.

Additionally, customers gathered in front of and on the stage, drinking alcohol past 11 p.m. with no social distancing in place, according to agents.

Two other Ohio bars were cited and one was criminally charged for the following violations:

MMD Entertainment LLC., known as Sky Mediterranean, Parma Heights, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity, after-hours sale – Rule 80 and after-hours consumption – Rule 80. Just before midnight, agents found the establishment was heavily occupied with widespread alcoholic beverage consumption and continued beverage sales. There were approximately 150 patrons inside, with egregious violations of health orders. Agents observed little to no social distancing or physical barriers in place as patrons stood and walked freely while consuming alcoholic beverages. Due to a large number of patrons inside, agents were unable to move about the premise without direct physical contact. The liquor permit was cited on October 31 for similar violations.

FOUAD HAFEZ (sole proprietor), known as both Arabica and Dance.com, Parma Heights, received improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents visited the establishment and observed approximately 125 patrons present with more attempting to enter. Few of those patrons were wearing masks and there were no safety measures in place throughout the premise to promote social distancing. Patrons gathered closely on the dance floor and in the seating areas.

In addition to the citations issued at the above liquor permits, OIU Agents, Cleveland Division of police and fire, and the Cleveland Department of Public Health, went to SED Group Inc., known as V Lounge, Cleveland and observed numerous health order violations. This location was found to be operating without a liquor permit, therefore a criminal charge of illegal sales will be presented to the Cleveland Municipal Prosecutor’s Office.