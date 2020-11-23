Watch Live: DeWine provides 2 p.m. update on Ohio hospitals

Gov. Mike DeWine will be joined by leaders with the Ohio Hospital Association Monday at 2 p.m. to address the state of hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to surge

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine will be joined by leaders of the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA) Monday afternoon to provide an update on the status of COVID-19 in the state.

The focus of Monday's conference will be on how the state's hospitals are fairing amid the continued increase in COVID-19 spread.

Among those speaking will be:

Robert Wyllie, MD, Cleveland Clinic

Andrew Thomas, MD, MBA, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Richard Lofgren, MD, MPH, FACP, president and CEO of UC Health

Ronda Lehman, Pharm D, MBA, FACHE, president of Mercy Health

Health leaders have said for weeks that state hospitals are reaching critical levels. However this time, it isn't due to a lack of beds and PPE, it's because of a lack of trained personnel, as many hospital workers are falling ill or are stuck in quarantine. They noted that staff isn't getting sick at work. Instead, they getting exposed in the community.

More than 4,000 people are hospitalized in Ohio with #COVID19 right now. They are being treated by healthcare workers who are putting their own lives on the line to save the lives of others. They do so much for us - let's do something for them. Put your #MasksOnOhio. ⬇ https://t.co/hDYnHjE4xz — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 23, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the latest COVID-19 data in state:

CONFIRMED AND PROBABLE CASES IN OHIO: 351,419 total to date

CONSECUTIVE DAYS WITH FEWER NEW CASES REPORTED: 0

Nov. 18: 6,385 new cases, a decrease of 694 from Nov. 17

Nov. 19: 7,787 new cases, an increase of 1,402

Nov. 20: 8,808 new cases, an increase of 1,021

Nov. 21: 7,863 new cases, a decrease of 945

Nov. 22: 8,133 new cases, an increase of 270

7-DAY AVERAGE TESTING POSITIVITY RATE: 13.5% (last reported 11/19/20)

The highest it's been since April & more than double the CDC's recommended threshold of 5%; the latest known daily figure was 13.9%

CONFIRMED AND PROBABLE NUMBER OF DEATHS: 5,996

12 new deaths reported within the last 24 hours

NUMBER OF HOSPITALIZATIONS: 24,423

205 new hospitalizations reported within the last 24 hours

NUMBER OF PATIENTS CURRENTLY IN HOSPITAL: 4,181

An increase of 194 known active hospitalizations from the day prior

NUMBER OF ICU ADMISSIONS: 4,418

An increase of 24 ICU admissions from the day prior

NUMBER OF PATIENTS CURRENTLY IN ICU: 1,013

An increase of 47 known active ICU cases from the day prior