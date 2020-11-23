Watch Live: DeWine provides 2 p.m. update on Ohio hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine will be joined by leaders of the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA) Monday afternoon to provide an update on the status of COVID-19 in the state.
The focus of Monday's conference will be on how the state's hospitals are fairing amid the continued increase in COVID-19 spread.
Among those speaking will be:
- Robert Wyllie, MD, Cleveland Clinic
- Andrew Thomas, MD, MBA, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
- Richard Lofgren, MD, MPH, FACP, president and CEO of UC Health
- Ronda Lehman, Pharm D, MBA, FACHE, president of Mercy Health
Health leaders have said for weeks that state hospitals are reaching critical levels. However this time, it isn't due to a lack of beds and PPE, it's because of a lack of trained personnel, as many hospital workers are falling ill or are stuck in quarantine. They noted that staff isn't getting sick at work. Instead, they getting exposed in the community.
Here is a breakdown of the latest COVID-19 data in state:
CONFIRMED AND PROBABLE CASES IN OHIO: 351,419 total to date
CONSECUTIVE DAYS WITH FEWER NEW CASES REPORTED: 0
- Nov. 18: 6,385 new cases, a decrease of 694 from Nov. 17
- Nov. 19: 7,787 new cases, an increase of 1,402
- Nov. 20: 8,808 new cases, an increase of 1,021
- Nov. 21: 7,863 new cases, a decrease of 945
- Nov. 22: 8,133 new cases, an increase of 270
7-DAY AVERAGE TESTING POSITIVITY RATE: 13.5% (last reported 11/19/20)
- The highest it's been since April & more than double the CDC's recommended threshold of 5%; the latest known daily figure was 13.9%
CONFIRMED AND PROBABLE NUMBER OF DEATHS: 5,996
- 12 new deaths reported within the last 24 hours
NUMBER OF HOSPITALIZATIONS: 24,423
- 205 new hospitalizations reported within the last 24 hours
NUMBER OF PATIENTS CURRENTLY IN HOSPITAL: 4,181
- An increase of 194 known active hospitalizations from the day prior
NUMBER OF ICU ADMISSIONS: 4,418
- An increase of 24 ICU admissions from the day prior
NUMBER OF PATIENTS CURRENTLY IN ICU: 1,013
- An increase of 47 known active ICU cases from the day prior
TOTAL STATEWIDE HOSPITAL BED OCCUPANCY: 69.02%