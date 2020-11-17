DeWine: Statewide curfew will need to be extended

DeWine said he would provide more details on Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday the statewide curfew needs to be extended to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The curfew was put in place for 21 days starting Nov. 19.

That timeline is up on Dec. 10 and DeWine said he would talk more about the curfew on Thursday.

The curfew is now in effect and runs from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Gov. DeWine said that retail establishments need to be closed and people should be home while the curfew is in effect.

According to the health order, people should stay inside between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless they are getting food, medical care or going to work.

The full order can be read here.