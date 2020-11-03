COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine has called a press conference for 2 p.m. this afternoon to provide an update on the state's response to coronavirus.

On Monday, DeWine announced that three patients from Cuyahoga County in their mid-50s were the first confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio. Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton says the agency expects the number of cases will go up.

One day later, DeWine issued several advisories and recommendations, including having all colleges and universities in the state go to online learning. Also, he recommended that all high school, college, and professional sports held indoors to be played without spectators.

In addition, DeWine announced that the state has ended prison visitation for the time being. Entrance to the Ohio's prisons will be restricted. Also, nursing homes are being asked to screen visitors, vendors, etc. for illness in an effort to protect the at-risk populations residing there.

"These are horrible decisions," said DeWine. "But we don't want look back and say 'Oh my God we could have saved a bunch of lives but we didn't learn from history, we didn't learn from what happened in other countries.' We have to listen to the experts and they are saying do not have large events."

