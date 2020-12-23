Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces who will be next for COVID-19 vaccine: Adults 65+, those with developmental disorders, school employees

On Wednesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced who will be next to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Ohio.

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to be distributed across Ohio, one of the biggest questions regarding the process is who will be receiving it next?

On Wednesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine provided the next part of that answer, announcing that the following groups will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine in the next step of its distribution:

Adults 65 years or older

Those with developmental disorders including Sickle Cell or down syndrome

All adults working in school buildings that want to go back to or remain in-school learning

DeWine said he did not have an exact date for when this phase of distribution will begin, but said that the goal was for it to occur in mid-January. Currently, frontline hospital workers and nursing home communities are receiving the coronavirus vaccine as a part of the state's first phase of distribution.