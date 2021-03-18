DeWine to hold 2 p.m. coronavirus briefing | Here's what you can expect

On Friday, Ohioans 40+ will qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine, adding 1.6 million people to the eligibility list.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to address the state Thursday at 2 p.m., with new information on his team's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's what we expect will be discussed.

VACCINE ELIGIBILITY

On Friday, nearly 1.6 million more Ohioans will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The additions include Ohioans 40 and older, as well as those with the following medical conditions:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Heart disease

Obesity

On March 29, every Ohioans 16 and older will become eligible for the vaccine.

DeWine made these announcements earlier this week, and this is his first statewide press conference since the major expansion. He will likely provide more details on how the state plans to handle the influx of people vying for an appointment.

VACCINE SUPPLY

With expanded eligibility, comes more people rushing to get their vaccine, making the search for a shot a bit more difficult for Ohioans.

Next week, Ohio is expected to receive 400,000 doses of the vaccine. DeWine said previously he expects the supply to continue to increase in the coming weeks.

But, many people have already voiced frustration with the state's centralized vaccine scheduling system with one Twitter user calling it "a joke."

The governor will likely address both the state's incoming supply of vaccine doses and what his team plans to do to make the online scheduling portal more user-friendly.

COVID-19 DATA

As always, DeWine will update the state on where it stands in its fight against the coronavirus, including the number of cases per 100,000 people.

This metric is most interesting to Ohioans, as DeWine said once the state hits 50 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period, all public health orders would be dropped.

Last Thursday, Ohio was at 155 cases per 100,000 people - a drop from last week when the number stood just below 180.

For comparison, at its peak on Dec. 16, 2020, that number was at 845.5 cases per 100,000 people.

In addition to this data point, DeWine will provide an update on the daily numbers provided by the Ohio Department of Health, including cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

YOST LAWSUIT AGAINST BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

On Wednesday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced he was suing the Biden administration of its $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that went into effect last week.

In a release, Yost said the American Rescue Plan Act "threatens to withhold needed federal funds from Ohio in an effort to handcuff the state’s authority to make changes to its tax structure and economic policy."

He's seeking to bar the enforcement of the “tax mandate," which he claims exceeds the authority of Congress.

“The federal government should be encouraging states to innovate and grow business, not holding vital relief funding hostage to its preferred pro-tax policies,” Yost said.

On Thursday, just hours before DeWine's conference, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted voiced his support for the suit.

It is likely Husted will be asked to clarify his statements and that DeWine will address where he stands.

BIDEN VISIT TO COLUMBUS

The same day Yost's lawsuit was announced, President Joe Biden announced that a visit is planned to Ohio's capital to discuss his stimulus plan as well as health care costs.

Biden will be in the Buckeye State on Tuesday, though it isn't known exactly where in Columbus he will be making his statements.

DeWine will likely be asked if he will greet the president when he arrives.