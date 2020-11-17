WATCH LIVE: COVID-19 in Ohio | Gov. DeWine to speak at 2 p.m.

He'll likely address additional restrictions that could be put into place to help reduce current surge, Thanksgiving and the safety of private family gatherings

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's next press briefing to address the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic is Tuesday at 2 p.m.

It's expected he'll address additional restrictions that could be put into place to help reduce the current surge in COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving and the safety of private family gatherings, as well as a tweet President Donald Trump wrote Monday, questioning DeWine's future as Ohio's governor.

MORE RESTRICTIONS

MORE RESTRICTIONS

The governor addressed Ohioans directly Wednesday, during which he issued a new order impacting open congregate areas like banquet halls, added onto the current mask order and warned that restaurants and gyms could close should numbers continue to rise.

DeWine acknowledged Thursday that those announcements may not be well-received, but said that he believes he is doing what is necessary.

"We'd be irresponsible at this point not to take actions," DeWine said.

The governor said that while his administration doesn't want to close a single business, medical experts have told him that the state can't continue on its current path.

On Monday, Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes signed a revised health order further limiting mass gatherings in the state, which went into effect Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 12:01 a.m.

In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19 through airborne particles passing between people in close contact, wedding receptions, funeral repasts, and other events at banquet facilities are subject to the following restrictions:

No socializing or activities in open congregate areas and no dancing.

Guests must be seated at all times. Traditional wedding reception events such as first dance, toasts, tossing the bouquet and cutting the cake are permitted.

If serving food and beverages, guests must be served at their seats. No self-serve buffets and no self-serve bar areas permitted.

Masks must be worn at all times unless actively consuming food or beverages.

No more than 10 people should be seated at a table and those individuals must be from the same household.

TRUMP'S TWEET AND DEWINE'S FUTURE

On Twitter on Monday, President Donald J. Trump appeared to question Mike DeWine's future as Ohio's governor.

Trump posted a thinly veiled tweet that appeared to question DeWine's future as Ohio's governor. Elected as Ohio's governor in 2018 - two years after Trump was elected president - DeWine will be up for reelection in 2022.

"Who will be running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio?" Trump asked. "Will be hotly contested!"

The tweet came a day after DeWine urged fellow Republicans to begin the transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden. Despite several media organizations calling the 2020 Presidential Election for Biden on Nov. 7, Trump has refused to concede the contest and has yet to work with the Biden transition team.

"It's clear that, certainly, based on what we know now, that Joe Biden is the president-elect. And that transition, for the country's sake, it's important for a normal transition to start through," Gov. DeWine said while appearing on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday. "And the president can go on his other track and his legal track. We should respect that, but we also need to begin that process.”

THANKSGIVING AND FAMILY GATHERINGS

During last week's address, DeWine discussed what this holiday season might look like.

“Please remember that when someone you don’t live with – not in your household – enters your bubble, it puts everyone you live with at risk,” he said. “Even our family and our closest friends can bring COVID into our homes. They don’t do it intentionally, but it happens when they don’t know that they have the virus. We just need to avoid any unnecessary and additional risk right now. If you’re going to be with people who don’t live in your home, if you feel there is something you just have to do, please make sure everyone is at least wearing a mask. It matters.”