Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recommends college campuses test 3% of students for coronavirus

As students continue to return campuses, colleges in Ohio are going to look a little different this fall.
Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said that he is recommending that the state's college campuses test at least 3 percent of their at-risk populations for the coronavirus (COVID-19). For safety purposes, DeWine said that it is critical that universities regularly test a sample of asymptomatic students and that some schools are already doing this.
DeWine said that such testing gives college presidents and staff an idea of the coronavirus spread on their campuses.