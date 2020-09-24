Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recommends college campuses test 3% of students for coronavirus

As students continue to return campuses, colleges in Ohio are going to look a little different this fall.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said that he is recommending that the state's college campuses test at least 3 percent of their at-risk populations for the coronavirus (COVID-19). For safety purposes, DeWine said that it is critical that universities regularly test a sample of asymptomatic students and that some schools are already doing this.