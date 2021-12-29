'We are tired, we are frustrated' | DeWine mobilizes additional 1,250 members of Ohio National Guard to help with hospital staffing

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 20,320 new cases of COVID-19.

No orders expected, but more tests could be on the way

More than 20,000 new cases reported on Wednesday

"We are tired, we are frustrated."

Medical feel the strain of more patients with fewer staff

Harris said his team has daily planning meetings to look at the numbers and identify hot spots, giving them the ability to lift and shift resources based on demand. The guard, Harris explained Wednesday, has two missions: to augment medical staff and to augment wraparound services as hospital capacities increase.

Major General John C. Harris, Jr. with the Ohio National Guard said that the majority of troops are currently in the Cleveland area, with roughly 460 members of the guard in that region. However, more than 160 people are also here in the Toledo area and another 100 are set up in Columbus. These numbers could fluctuate, however, as the situation changes.

"This is not something that we do lightly," DeWine said, noting that the move requires members of the national guard to pick up and leave their families, jobs and homes.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that an additional 1,250 t roops will be mobilized to help ease the strain staffing shortages are having on health care facilities.

More members of the Ohio National Guard will soon be sent out to hospitals across the state, as the current COVID-19 surge continues to break records.

Wyllie said that nurses and doctors are getting sick with the virus just like everyone else. Currently, the Cleveland Clinic is out 2,700 workers.

But, it's not only the patients coming in with COVID-19 causing a strain, staff members are out because of it.

"The hospital systems are under significant stress in northern Ohio," Dr. Robert Wyllie, chief of medical operations at Cleveland Clinic, said.

Hospitals in the north have already had to postpone elective procedures and may need to make further cuts and bring in workers that aren't generally in clinical care full-time to work with COVID-19 patients.

The northern part of the state is facing the brunt of the battle. In the zone stretching from Youngstown to Toledo and over to Dover and New Philadelphia, there are currently 3,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19. The Cleveland area saw a new pandemic high, with 1,500. The Cleveland Clinic, in particular, started off the day with 1,000 active COVID-19 patients with 110 of them in the ICU, a first.

"It is your choice," DeWine said. "But, the evidence is abundantly clear this is the best way — the best way — to stay out of our hospitals."

Since June 1, when most Ohioans were eligible for the vaccine, 35,962 people have been admitted to the hospital because of COVID-19. Of those patients, DeWine said, 2,687 were fully vaccinated — meaning 92.5% of people in Ohio hospitals with COVID-19 have not received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Medical feel the strain of more patients with fewer staff

A Nurse's Plea : "We are tired, we are frustrated."

Clinical care nurse at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Jennifer Hollis, detailed what she sees each day, and the mental impact it has on medical staff as the pandemic rages on.

"It is beyond difficult. Our beds are full. There's nowhere else to go," she said.

Hollis described the constant beeping of ventilators and IV pumps.

"We are so maxed. We are tired, we are frustrated and we want the best for all of our patients," she said.

Hollis said that often medical staff are providing emotional support for families, in addition to clinical care for those sick with the virus.

She made an impassioned plea for Ohioans to get their vaccines and boosters, to avoid going to the ER if you are only seeking a test and if you have symptoms, to just stay home.

"I will continue to fight for you even when you won't fight for yourself," she said.

In the south, Dr. Richard Lofgren, President and CEO of UC Health, said that the state as a whole saw a huge surge with delta. Now, omicron is adding feul to what he called a "raging fire."

"At times I feel like our communities aren't really appreciating what's happening," he said.

Initially, hospitals were scrambling for PPE, then testing, then the vaccine and now it is for qualified staff, as many face burnout and leave the industry entirely.