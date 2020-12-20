DeWine meets with U.S. Surgeon General to discuss vaccine distribution in Ohio

Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams was in Ohio Saturday to discuss the state's pandemic response and learn about Gov. DeWine's plan for vaccine distribution.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Plans are well underway to make sure all of those who want a COVID-19 vaccine are able to get it.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine met with U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams on Saturday to discuss Ohio's distribution plan moving forward.

"We'll have more information on these vaccines at the point of administering them to the public than we've had for any vaccine in history," said Adams.

Adams said he wants to lead by example. On Friday, he joined Vice President Mike Pence in getting vaccinated for COVID-19. Adams said aside from some expected soreness, he's doing well.

It comes as Ohio plans to distribute vaccines as they come in. DeWine acknowledged Saturday a smaller-than-expected second shipment of Pfizer's vaccine but said it shouldn't interfere with the state's plan for vaccinating people in long-term care facilities.

"That's not going to slow us up in regard to the nursing homes," said DeWine. "We are on track there."

Right now: @GovMikeDeWine and @Surgeon_General Jerome Adams hold press conference after meeting this morning about pandemic and vaccine distribution in Ohio.



Details tonight on @WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/7PF0PwGUxX — Tyler Paley 😷 (@TylerPaley) December 19, 2020

DeWine also announced the approval of a key waiver that will allow the Ohio National Guard to directly assist in public vaccine distribution when that time comes.

"That's a waiver that we had sought," said DeWine. "We're very happy to get that. We cannot announce yet exactly how we will use the National Guard to do this but I'm sure we will be using them. They have done a phenomenal job throughout this pandemic."

But until then, Adams and DeWine are pleading for people to remain vigilant during the holidays and to turn to credible sources when doing research.