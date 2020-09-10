'The rural spread in western Ohio is of grave concern': DeWine makes Toledo stop addressing COVID-19 spike

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a surprise visit Friday, discussing concerning coronavirus trends hitting the western part of the state.

Speaking with reporters today in Toledo: What we're seeing in NW Ohio & across the state is many cases are coming from social gatherings - parties, people getting together, not wearing masks, not keeping distance. We're seeing bad trends. We can't let this virus flare up. pic.twitter.com/eCnBPjCY7e

For a few months, DeWine's administration has been ranking Ohio's 88 counties in order of those with the most cases per 100,000 people to the least. This week, 5 northwest Ohio counties were in the top 20 of that list.

"Trend lines are not good in Ohio. The rural spread in western Ohio is of grave concern," he said.

In northwest Ohio specifically, DeWine noted that there are a number of rural counties with exceedingly high case numbers over the last two weeks.

"Early on, the spread was focused in our urban areas, today our urban areas are certainly aren't out of the woods, but they are doing a lot better than many of our rural counties," DeWine said.

Case numbers are on the rise, averaging around 1,500 a day. Last month, the positivity rate in Ohio was right around 2.5%. But in just a few weeks, that number has jumped up to 3.9%, with mainly rural counties bearing the brunt of the spread.

Chapter one : Breakdown of Northwest Ohio Counties

DeWine gave a detailed look at the situation of every county in the region. Here is a look at what he explained.

LUCAS

"Lucas is doing pretty well," DeWine said Friday.

The county has had an average of 67 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks, with total cases at 288. In that time frame, 14 people were hospitalized.

While Lucas is not a high incident county right now, health dept. officials say cases in the county are starting to climb. Officials have attributed some of the spread to parents sending kids to school when they are sick.

"If we're going to keep our schools open, if we're going to keep our kids playing sports, they can't come to school sick," DeWine said, a sentiment repeated often throughout his address.

DEFIANCE

Defiance County is at a rate of 233 cases per 100,000, which puts them at more than double the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's level of high incidence.

"That is very, very concerning," DeWine said.

The county's actual case number over the last two weeks is at 89 with no hospitalizations reported.

Health officials have cited a number of cases spreading among close contacts and in long term care facility workers.

DeWine emphasized that the status of the virus within the community will reflect in the area's schools and nursing homes, something he has said frequently in his regular press conferences.

The governor noted a recent outbreak at Defiance College, but said that only one new case was added this week.

He said the data correlated with wastewater sampling. He said that wastewater is an early indicator and can give health officials a four-day jump on a potential outbreak.

FULTON

Out of all the counties in northwest Ohio, Fulton County has the highest incidence rate. On Thursday, DeWine reported that the county was ranked third out of all 88 counties in the state for this metric.

The county is pushing 300 cases per 100,000 with 287, nearly three times the CDC threshold.

"Very concerning, disturbing numbers," DeWine said.

The county has had 121 actual cases in this same two-week time period with four people hospitalized.

Fulton has had outbreaks in long term care facilities, and most new cases, DeWine said, have been attached to another case. This means health officials have seen significant spread in family and friend groups. DeWine said people are likely letting their guard down.

HENRY

Henry County is at 214 cases per 100,000 people, which is more than double the CDC threshold of 100.

The actual case count in the last two weeks is 58, with four hospitalizations.

DeWine said he knows frustration has been growing among parents as quarantine requirements are having an impact on football programs.

However, the governor again reiterated that parents should never send their kid to school when sick.

He also noted outbreaks at large family gatherings and low compliance with mask orders.

WOOD

Wood County is at 162 cases per 100,000 people, with 213 actual cases in the last two weeks. DeWine said that 18 people have been hospitalized in that time frame.

The governor said that most cases have been out of Bowling Green, which makes sense due to the university.

However, he said that students do seem to be following guidance while on campus and in classrooms. The problem is when students get together at parties, with many hopping from one spot to the other, which could further the spread of the virus.

And while most cases are in students, it is likely they are venturing off campus and into the community, where the could be passing the virus on.

HANCOCK

Hancock County is reported to have had 154 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks. The actual number of cases in that same period is 117, with five people hospitalized.

WILLIAMS

Williams County has had 100 cases per 100,000 people so right at the CDC threshold for high incidence. Since the county has a small population, this means there were only 37 actual cases. However, six people have been hospitalized.

PUTNAM

Putnam is at 259 cases per 100,000 people, which is roughly 2.5 times higher than the CDC high incidence rate. The county has had 88 actual cases in the last two weeks with 12 hospitalizations.

WYANDOT

DeWine did not give any actual numbers for Wyandot County on Friday, but said the county was nearing the 100 mark as well.