South Carolina removed from Ohio travel advisory list; 6 states remain

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a travel advisory for people coming into the state from other states with testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19.

The recommendation is that people self-quarantine for 14 days after coming to Ohio from one of those states. The list will be updated weekly.

As of August 5, states at 15% or higher are Mississippi, Arizona, Florida, Alabama, Idaho, and Nevada.

DeWine said people should self-quarantine at home in or a hotel.

This applies to visitors as well as people who live in Ohio returning from vacation or business travel.