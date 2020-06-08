DeWine: Despite positive COVID-19 test, briefings about state coronavirus progress to continue

The governor is not showing any symptoms of COVID-19, he said during a virtual briefing from home, where he will quarantine for 14 days.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine addressed Ohioans Thursday just hours after testing positive for COVID-19.

The governor had planned to greet President Donald Trump as he landed in the state ahead of visits to the Clyde Whirlpool plant and a campaign fundraiser event at the Shoreby Club in Bratenahl. However, as soon as he arrived at the airport he received notification of his positive test and instead went home.

DeWine said he had a slight headache but otherwise hasn't experienced any symptoms of the virus. He will be in quarantine for 14 days and those who had been in close contact with him have taken tests, although those results - including a second test taken by the governor - are still pending.

Governor DeWine has tested positive for #COVID19. He has no symptoms at this time.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted received a rapid test alongside DeWine on Thursday. His results, however, came back negative.

The governor said his administration is continuing to work to make testing more readily available for Ohioans. One of the things ahead, he said, is pooling, which would speed up the testing process.

DeWine told reporters that he was unsure of where he may have contracted the virus and has only had three tests since the onset of the pandemic. However, he noted that he has never experienced symptoms and had no reason to believe he had COVID-19.

The governor admitted that his age and asthma do put him into a high-risk category for complications. However, at this point, he feels fine.

DeWine said that although he has taken every precaution to prevent catching the virus, it is unsurprising that he has come into contact. He reiterated the fact that the virus is spreading throughout Ohio communities and that it is contagious.

"There's no guarantees; there's no guarantees in life," he said.

However, DeWine maintained that the preventative measures put into place, including masks and social distancing, greatly decrease the chance of some contracting COVID-19. He said he would be "greatly disappointed" if his positive test result would dissuade anyone from taking the steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

He made clear that the main function of cloth masks are to prevent the spread of the virus to others, although there is a slight protective quality for the wearer as well.

DeWine said that he will continue to lead the state through quarantine, as most of his work has been from his home anyway, aside from his weekly trips to Columbus for his regular press briefings. He said that as long as he is feeling OK, he will continue to update the public with new information on his administration's response to the pandemic. Ohioans can expect his Friday presser to continue at 2 p.m. as scheduled.

The Ohio Department of Health did release the latest color-coded coronavirus map ahead of Thursday's briefing. Locally, it shows Lucas and Erie counties still under a "Level 3" advisory. The state also reported 1,166 new cases for today, which is just shy of the 21-day average of 1,280. Coronavirus related deaths were down just a bit on Thursday as well with 22, three off of the average of 25. Hospitalizations were up, however, with 135 compared to the 21-day average of 97.

Ohio's latest #COVID19 data



This week's updated Public Health Advisory map is also available