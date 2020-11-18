Watch Live: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine holds COVID-19 press conference in NW Ohio

The governor will be joined by a local medical professional to discuss the status of the virus in our community.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to address northwest Ohioans Wednesday morning, with new information on the status of COVID-19.

The governor will be joined by Dr. Brian Kaminski with ProMedica hospitals, who is expected to provide an update on the region from a medical perspective.

The press conference comes just one day after DeWine issued a curfew for the state, set to last between the hours of 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. The new measure will go into effect Thursday and last for at least 21 days.

The idea behind the curfew is to limit contact with others by staying home within those restricted hours. While it is targeted at individuals, retail locations and some businesses like casinos will be expected to shut their doors during those designated hours.

Restaurants and bars are also required to stop serving in-person customers at 10 p.m. and during the entirety of the restricted period. However, takeout and delivery is OK past that.

There are a number of exceptions to the rule as well, including:

People going to or from work;

Those who have an emergency;

Those who need medical care;

Grocery shopping;

Going to the pharmacy;

Picking up carryout or a drive-thru meal;

And, of course, you can still take your dog out or go for a walk.

"We think it's the right step at the right time," said Ohio Restaurant Association President John Barker said during the press conference. "It's going to allow Ohioans to do their part without having what we thought would be an immediate and disastrous impact on restaurants and thousands of employees if we shut everything down."

When asked if he had completely ruled out closing bars and restaurants, DeWine said the curfew would be tried first, but didn't say it was out of the realm of possibility.

The move comes as the state continues to see record-high numbers, including daily cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported:

7,079 new cases of coronavirus compared to the 21-day average of 5,224

30 deaths compared to the 21-day average of 25

368 hospitalizations compared to the 21-day average of 210

27 ICU admissions compared to the 21-day average of 23