DeWine discusses COVID-19 exposure, youth vaccinations in Thursday briefing

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine postponed public appearances Wednesday after learning they were exposed to COVID-19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine urged Ohioans Thursday to stay diligent in the fight against COVID-19, explaining that while trends are showing promise, we aren't out of the woods just yet.

Thursday's briefing came one day after the governor made the decision to postpone public appearances due to exposure to COVID-19.

DeWine said he and First Lady Fran DeWine were headed to Akron when they received a call notifying them that two people they work closely with tested positive for the virus. The pair then turned around, choosing to pull back on in-person meetings as to not risk exposing someone else.

Both the governor and first lady were tested late Wednesday afternoon, both with negative results. They will be tested regularly as a precaution.

COVID-19 VACCINE FOR KIDS 5-11

DeWine took much of the time during Thursday's briefing to discuss the state's vaccination plan for kids 5-11, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave the final OK to the Pfizer COVID-19 shot sequence on Tuesday.

The governor said that over the last several weeks, his team has worked closely with healthcare providers in preparation of the vaccine's distribution to kids, noting it will be available in all 88 counties.

As of Thursday, 367,500 pediatric doses were already in the state or on their way for the initial rollout.

During the first wave, providers were required by the federal government to make a minimum order of 300 doses, leading some to hold off on getting a shipment. However, over the next few weeks, DeWine said that requirement will lessen, opening up more opportunities for providers to receive doses of the shot.

Though the data lags a bit, the governor said at least 854 kids received their first dose of Pfizer's pediatric vaccine Wednesday.

VAX-2-SCHOOL

Now, kids as young as 5 can enter Ohio's Vax-2-School lottery scholarship program as soon as they get their first dose.

The vaccine incentive offers $2 million in total college scholarships, including five prizes worth $100,000 and another 150 prizes worth $10,000 each.

Ohioans between the ages of 5-25 can enter HERE. The initial deadline to be entered into all of the drawings is Sunday, Nov. 21. Daily prize winners will be announced Nov. 29 through Dec. 3.

COVID-19 DATA IN OHIO

DeWine said that Ohio was one of the later states to experience a wave of the delta variant, saying that because of that late wave, Ohio is now seeing some of the highest rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

In fact, according to DeWine, October 2021 was the state's sixth-highest month in terms of COVID-19 deaths. Though deaths reported are a lagging data point, as of Thursday, there were 1,264 COVID-related deaths reported in Ohio during that month.

DeWine also claimed that these deaths are occurring in younger people, blaming much of that on lower vaccination rates among younger Ohioans vs. older.

As of Wednesday, there were 2,300 Ohioans in the hospital with COVID-19, with nearly one-third of those patients in the ICU and out of those patients, roughly two-thirds of them were on ventilators.

"There's a light at the end, but if you aren't vaccinated, the danger is very, very real," DeWine said.