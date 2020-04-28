Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is looking forward to the next wave of business reopenings throughout the state. In order to determine when and how to bring back restaurants, barbershops and salons, DeWine announced today that he is organizing groups of industry leaders to help guide the strategy.

"Throughout my time as Governor and before that as Attorney General, I have found it extremely useful and productive to pull together Ohio citizens to look at the problem and help develop solutions to tough issues," DeWine said. "No matter what the problem is, there are citizens out there who know more about a particular problem."

State House and Senate leaders will help form two groups, one comprised of restaurant industry professionals, the other of barbershop and salon workers. DeWine made it clear that he wanted their help to get the pulse not only from experts at chains, but from small local shops as well.

The goal, DeWine said, is for those leaders to meet virtually this week to start to form the task forces.

