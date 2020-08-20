What minor athletes do away from practices and competition is “vitally important," said the governor.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine cited several examples of how COVID-19 is spreading in Ohio counties during his Thursday press conference.

Citing the increased spread in rural counties, where mask wearing has not been going on as long as in urban counties, the Governor mentioned a Kent bar, a Jazzercise class and a sports team sleepover as spreading events.

Gov. DeWine did not name the Kent restaurant, but said that a bartender who had not been wearing a mask, and claimed a medical exemption, was later diagnosed with COVID-19, as were the bartender’s three roommates and boyfriend.

In Logan County at the end of July, a Jazzercise class at which students were not wearing masks while exercising was the source of 10 cases, including one person in the ICU.

Troubling for school athletes and their families, the governor also cited the example of a sleepover of teammates at a child’s house in Wood County that led to nine confirmed cases.

Referencing his order that will allow student athletics to continue this fall, Gov. DeWine remarked: