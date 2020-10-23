Watch live: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine discusses coronavirus CARES Act funding

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof and Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp will discuss CARES Act funding.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will hold a press conference on Friday to discuss the state's distribution of $429.5 million in CARES Act funding. Joining DeWine in the press conference will be Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof and Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp.

The press conference will begin at 2 p.m. ET. You can watch it in the video player above.